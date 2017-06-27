83 places to buy fireworks in Kent an...

83 places to buy fireworks in Kent and Ottawa counties

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Residents in Kent and Ottawa counties looking to buy fireworks in time for their Independence Day celebrations have 83 options to choose from. That's the number of vendors licensed to legally sell consumer-grade fireworks in the two counties, according to the most recent data available from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 35 min T-Man 2,943
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Tue ACHTUNG AIPAC 21
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law Jun 18 Muzzie confusion 12
Quote of the Day (Feb '08) Jun 16 Kelly Joanne Cannon 479
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Jun 16 A Commenter 1,176
The Geek Group Jun 15 Redrider87 3
News Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh... May 31 About time 1
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,022 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC