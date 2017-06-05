50 homes targeted for Get The Lead Out! program
Canvassers wearing bright red t-shirts will be visiting neighborhoods and festivals in Grand Rapids this summer to recruit homes for the city's Get the Lead Out! program. Armed with free lead-testing kits and brochures, team members from the Healthy Homes Coalition of West Michigan hope to inform residents about federal funds that are available to make lead abatement possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|23 hr
|Barnum y Bailey
|2,913
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
|East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|east
|3
|Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08)
|May 23
|bonds77
|396
|What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10)
|May 20
|Horrific
|378
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Cdoxie
|15
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC