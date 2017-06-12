50 abandoned properties signed over t...

50 abandoned properties signed over to Kent County Land Bank

12 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Up to 50 tax delinquent and abandoned properties were transferred from the city of Grand Rapids to the Kent County Land Bank on Tuesday, June 13. The transfers mark the fourth year the city has transferred its tax foreclosed properties to the land bank instead of putting them up for auction. The land bank clears the titles on the properties and resells them to nonprofit developers or on the open market.

