2018 four-star Marcus Bingham Jr. announces commitment decision on Friday

Bingham, a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan and an attendee of Catholic Central High School, is a four-star player in the class of 2018 and is ranked second among all prospects from the Mitten. Only four-star Brandon Johns, who committed to the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday, ranks higher than the 6-foot-19, 195-pound power forward, who also stands as the 21st-best power forward and as the 79th overall player in America for 2018.

