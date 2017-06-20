2018 four-star Marcus Bingham Jr. ann...

2018 four-star Marcus Bingham Jr. announces commitment decision on Friday

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Big East Coast Bias

Bingham, a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan and an attendee of Catholic Central High School, is a four-star player in the class of 2018 and is ranked second among all prospects from the Mitten. Only four-star Brandon Johns, who committed to the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday, ranks higher than the 6-foot-19, 195-pound power forward, who also stands as the 21st-best power forward and as the 79th overall player in America for 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big East Coast Bias.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 5 hr Anonymous 2,946
News Woman hit while crossing 28th Street ID'ed (Jan '16) 11 hr RacistHater 32
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Jun 27 ACHTUNG AIPAC 21
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law Jun 18 Muzzie confusion 12
Quote of the Day (Feb '08) Jun 16 Kelly Joanne Cannon 479
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Jun 16 A Commenter 1,176
The Geek Group Jun 15 Redrider87 3
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,423 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC