2018 four-star Marcus Bingham Jr. announces commitment decision on Friday
Bingham, a native of Grand Rapids, Michigan and an attendee of Catholic Central High School, is a four-star player in the class of 2018 and is ranked second among all prospects from the Mitten. Only four-star Brandon Johns, who committed to the Michigan Wolverines on Thursday, ranks higher than the 6-foot-19, 195-pound power forward, who also stands as the 21st-best power forward and as the 79th overall player in America for 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Big East Coast Bias.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|2,946
|Woman hit while crossing 28th Street ID'ed (Jan '16)
|11 hr
|RacistHater
|32
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Jun 27
|ACHTUNG AIPAC
|21
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Jun 18
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jun 16
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|Jun 15
|Redrider87
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC