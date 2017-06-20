2 reach plea deals after court X-ray machine spots gun
Two people arrested after a loaded handgun was found inside a purse during a security screening at a county courthouse in southwestern Michigan have reached plea deals. The Herald- Palladium of St. Joseph reports 40-year-old Arnelda Jackson pleaded guilty Monday to charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm.
