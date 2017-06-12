12 Restaurants Where Chicagoans Can Enjoy Pure Michigan
Chicagoans routinely get bombarded with plenty of commercials from Michigan's tourism department. Even if one thinks tourism spokesman Tim Allen's Tool Time thoughts are grating, there's plenty to enjoy in The Mitten, and a weekend road trip is easy therapy for whatever ails city folks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|10 hr
|Muzzie confusion
|12
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Jun 16
|Hudsonville Friend
|2,920
|Quote of the Day (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|Kelly Joanne Cannon
|479
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Jun 16
|A Commenter
|1,176
|The Geek Group
|Jun 15
|Redrider87
|3
|Teen shot by police on probation for earlier sh...
|May 31
|About time
|1
|18-year-old shot by Grand Rapids police during ...
|May 31
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC