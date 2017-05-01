Woman seeks charges after unwelcome Nerf 'Assassin' ambush
Nicole Laughlin of Plainfield Township is seeking charges against two Grand Rapids Christian High School students, one of whom she alleges attempted to break into her car and hit her with a Nerf gun dart. Police responded to Laughlin's home on Friday, April 28, after she said a man approached the passenger door of her car with what looked like a real gun and tried to get inside while she was leaving for work.
