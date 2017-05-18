Woman Injured in Jamestown Twp. CrashJAMESTOWN, MI (WHTC) - A crash...
The two cars collided, and Hallas was injured in the process. She was transported to Metro Hospital in Grand Rapids and is listed in serious but stable condition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10)
|11 hr
|Horrific
|378
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Fri
|Grim Reaper
|2,902
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Cdoxie
|15
|The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14)
|May 10
|then thaw Floods ...
|2
|The Geek Group
|May 10
|Redrider87
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|May 9
|Wyoming Bob
|1,174
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC