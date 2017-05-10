William C. Abney charter school elimi...

William C. Abney charter school eliminating 7th & 8th grades

Read more: MLive.com

William C. Abney Academy, a K-8 charter school with two locations, is closing its middle school building in Alger Heights and eliminating seventh and eighth grades, according to school board president Pastor Jathan Austin. The charter, authorized by Grand Valley State University, plans to expand the elementary, located at 1435 E. Fulton St., to serve kindergarten through sixth-grade beginning next school year.

