Wife: Soldier killed in Hawaii was dad first, Army second
A 36-year-old soldier stationed in Hawaii who called Grand Rapids home was killed Sunday in a rollover crash. Sgt. Terrence Hinton spent eight years in the Army where he planned to make a career, but also planned to return home to Grand Rapids where his mom and four sisters live.
