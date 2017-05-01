Where to find food trucks in downtown Grand Rapids this year
This spring and summer season will be the first time food trucks are operating under a new pilot program in Grand Rapids, which expands the areas where they can operate in the city and adds inspection requirements. Starting May 2, as many as seven food trucks will be parked along Ottawa Avenue next to Calder Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Truckin' Tuesdays.
