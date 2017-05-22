West Michigan bride of the month: Kristena s city chic wedding day
Meet our bride of the month! Her big day spanned from a ceremony near the lakeshore, then headed out to a posh, downtown GR hot spot during GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - "I'd choose you; in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality, I'd find you and I'd choose you." -The Chaos of Stars A woman's wedding day is often viewed as the biggest day of her life - a night she thinks about from when she's just a young girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|4 hr
|NewsFan13
|2,905
|What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10)
|Sat
|Horrific
|378
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Cdoxie
|15
|The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14)
|May 10
|then thaw Floods ...
|2
|The Geek Group
|May 10
|Redrider87
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|May 9
|Wyoming Bob
|1,174
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC