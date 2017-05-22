West Michigan bride of the month: Kristena s city chic wedding day

Meet our bride of the month! Her big day spanned from a ceremony near the lakeshore, then headed out to a posh, downtown GR hot spot during GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - "I'd choose you; in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality, I'd find you and I'd choose you." -The Chaos of Stars A woman's wedding day is often viewed as the biggest day of her life - a night she thinks about from when she's just a young girl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.