Wedgwood Christian Services launches ...

Wedgwood Christian Services launches program, helps kids understand their brains

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

If your child has trouble paying attention, is anxious, or struggles reading or writing there's a new program that could help. Wedgwood Christian Services in Grand Rapids recently launched a program that's helping children and teens struggling with academic and emotional challenges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16) Thu east 3
News Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08) May 23 bonds77 396
Local News Women (Apr '09) May 22 NewsFan13 2,905
Poll What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10) May 20 Horrific 378
Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09) May 12 Cdoxie 15
News The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14) May 10 then thaw Floods ... 2
The Geek Group May 10 Redrider87 1
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,134 • Total comments across all topics: 281,318,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC