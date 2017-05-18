Union wins fifth prom poll of the season for Grand Rapids area
As winners of this week's poll, Union students can expect to see a photographer from MLive capturing all the special moments from their prom Saturday, May 20, at the Fifth Third Ballpark's Pepsi Stadium Club. Union, which is in the Grand Rapids Public Schools District, competed against City, another GRPS school and Holland Holland.
