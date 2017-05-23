Travis Scott, Lil Yachty, Diplo to Headline 2017 Breakaway Fest
Breakaway Music Festival has announced two of its 2017 lineups as it expands into three markets. This year Breakaway will launch in Grand Rapids, MI and Charlotte, NC in addition to its hometown of Columbus, OH.
