The Democrats Need to Take the Long View

The Democrats Need to Take the Long View

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Washington Monthly

Have you ever heard of Richard Vander Veen ? He's the only Democrat since 1912 to win a seat in Congress in a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based district. He won a special election in February 1974 and then won again that November earning a full two year term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Monthly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 21 hr Nice guy 2,903
Poll What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10) Sat Horrific 378
Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09) May 12 Cdoxie 15
News The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14) May 10 then thaw Floods ... 2
The Geek Group May 10 Redrider87 1
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) May 9 Wyoming Bob 1,174
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) May 5 Cathy 42
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,316 • Total comments across all topics: 281,190,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC