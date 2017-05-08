The best sub sandwiches in Grand Rapi...

The best sub sandwiches in Grand Rapids ranked

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Grand Rapids, Michigan- Our search for Michigan's Best sub is complete, and we've crowned our winner, Alcamo's Market in Dearborn. For the first time, we are also ranking subs in several different regions across the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) May 5 Cathy 42
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) May 5 Sunshine863 1,173
Local News Women (Apr '09) May 2 Amphitheater 2,889
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law May 1 BuildTheWall 1
News WZZM13 - Plainfield Skating Rink closes (Jul '07) Apr 28 Danny 52
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) Apr 8 Disturbing 95
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Apr '17 Kimmie 12
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,395 • Total comments across all topics: 280,878,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC