Soldier, survivor, competitor brings message to Grand Rapids
A soldier who survived an explosive attack to eventually compete on "Dancing with the Stars" will speak to Grand Rapids students Friday. Sgt. Noah Galloway will give the keynote address during the West Michigan Armed Forces Thanksgiving Luncheon at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids.
