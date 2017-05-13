Schools face vexing test: Which kids will sexually attack?
In this Dec. 30, 2011 photo, Forest Hills Central High School's Marques Mondy, left, plays in a basketball game in Grand Rapids, Mich. After the Division I basketball prospect assaulted a classmate in a darkened band room at their suburban Michigan high school, a judge ordered him into adolescent sex offender treatment _ for the second time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|10 hr
|holtj0525
|2,896
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|Fri
|Cdoxie
|15
|The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14)
|May 10
|then thaw Floods ...
|2
|The Geek Group
|May 10
|Redrider87
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|May 9
|Wyoming Bob
|1,174
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|May 1
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC