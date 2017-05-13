Schools face vexing test: Which kids ...

Schools face vexing test: Which kids will sexually attack?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

In this Dec. 30, 2011 photo, Forest Hills Central High School's Marques Mondy, left, plays in a basketball game in Grand Rapids, Mich. After the Division I basketball prospect assaulted a classmate in a darkened band room at their suburban Michigan high school, a judge ordered him into adolescent sex offender treatment _ for the second time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 10 hr holtj0525 2,896
Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09) Fri Cdoxie 15
News The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14) May 10 then thaw Floods ... 2
The Geek Group May 10 Redrider87 1
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) May 9 Wyoming Bob 1,174
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) May 5 Cathy 42
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law May 1 BuildTheWall 1
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,144 • Total comments across all topics: 281,034,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC