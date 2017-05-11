Robert Kozminski and other fallen officers of West Michigan honored in police memorial
A police officer who bravely gave his life while on duty in Grand Rapids 10 years ago was honored at Richmond Park on Thursday along with several other officers who made the same sacrifice. The ceremony was in honor of Police Memorial Day, which falls on May 15. During the service they paid tribute to 29-year-old Robert Kozminski, who was killed in 2007.
