Rishi's International Beverage offers new draft beer to go service
Grand Rapids, Michigan- Rishi's International Beverage introduced a new, state of the art growler filling station at their 28th street location today. The system allows draft beer to stay as fresh as the day it was poured for up to 45 days.
