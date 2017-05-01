Retired Steven Ender talks about his tenure at GRCC
Steven Ender beamed with pride recently talking about his love for Grand Rapids Community College students, and how refreshing it was that they come without any sense of entitlement, but an understanding the experience will move them further ahead in their lives. GRCC's graduation ceremony Friday, April 28, was Ender's last day as president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|4 hr
|Amphitheater
|2,889
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|10 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|WZZM13 - Plainfield Skating Rink closes (Jul '07)
|Apr 28
|Danny
|52
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Apr 28
|a commenter
|1,172
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC