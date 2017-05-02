Prosecutor: GR officer justified in shooting officera s attacker
A Grand Rapids officer who shot a stabbing suspect acted reasonably to protect a fellow officer, the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office concluded Tuesday. Michigan State Police say Victor Gonzalez, 20, had pulled an officer down a set of stairs and had positioned himself on top of the officer when Officer Timothy Orent shot Gonzalez three times.
