Prosecutor: GR officer justified in s...

Prosecutor: GR officer justified in shooting officera s attacker

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WOODTV.com

A Grand Rapids officer who shot a stabbing suspect acted reasonably to protect a fellow officer, the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office concluded Tuesday. Michigan State Police say Victor Gonzalez, 20, had pulled an officer down a set of stairs and had positioned himself on top of the officer when Officer Timothy Orent shot Gonzalez three times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 18 hr Amphitheater 2,889
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law 23 hr BuildTheWall 1
News WZZM13 - Plainfield Skating Rink closes (Jul '07) Apr 28 Danny 52
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Apr 28 a commenter 1,172
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) Apr 8 Disturbing 95
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Apr 7 Kimmie 12
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) Apr 2 Fred 266
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,458 • Total comments across all topics: 280,730,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC