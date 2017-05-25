Police: Infant dies in apparent dog attack in SE Grand Rapids
Police are investigating an infant's death on the southeast side of Grand Rapids, apparently caused by an attack by a family dog. Grand Rapids police say they were called to a home in the 1100 block of Kalamazoo Avenue SE at about 6 p.m. Thursday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Grand Rapids Mugshots and Criminal Arrest ... (Sep '16)
|Thu
|east
|3
|Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08)
|May 23
|bonds77
|396
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|May 22
|NewsFan13
|2,905
|What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10)
|May 20
|Horrific
|378
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Cdoxie
|15
|The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14)
|May 10
|then thaw Floods ...
|2
|The Geek Group
|May 10
|Redrider87
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC