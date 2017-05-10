Police assaulted in Traverse City brawl, charges filed against five
Police Chief Jeffrey O'Brien said the brawl that occurred early Sunday morning outside an events venue in Traverse City was an incident no officer should experience. The scuffle involved about 20 people fighting and another 30 watching, O'Brien said.
