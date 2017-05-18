Participation Needed in Ottawa County SurveyHOLLAND, MI (WHTC) -...
It's part of the Behavioral Risk Factor Survey , which periodically monitors health among various geographic areas within Ottawa County. A total of 1,300 residents will be randomly selected and contacted by Grand Rapids based Barnes Research, Inc. Survey calls will be made through July to residents' landline and mobile phones.
