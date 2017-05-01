Officer who shot suspect to protect p...

Officer who shot suspect to protect partner was justified, prosecutor says

The Grand Rapids Police officer who fired three shots at a man accused of stabbing and attempting to carjack a woman in March will not face charges in the officer-involved shooting. The incident, which occurred March 11 at 608 Bridge St. NW, was reviewed by the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office, which ruled that Officer Timothy Orent was justified in shooting Victor Gonzalez to protect a fellow officer .

