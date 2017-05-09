New housing takes shape near GRa s Medical Mile
Grand Rapids is welcoming the largest wood frame building ever built in the city, and the hundreds of apartments that will come along with it. Wolverine Building Group expects to finish The Brix at Midtown in November, 19 months after starting the project at 414 Benson Avenue NE, near Michigan Street's Medical Mile.
