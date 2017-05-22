New Ford CEO Hackett Transformed Stee...

New Ford CEO Hackett Transformed Steelcase, U-M Football

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

Ford Executive Chairman William Clay Ford Jr., whose family owns the Detroit Lions football team, pointed to Hackett's accomplishments as the University of Michigan's interim athletic director in 2015 while a Ford board member. "When they asked him to come fix the athletic department, he said, 'Sure, I'd be happy to,'" Ford said at a news conference on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Holland's Hispanic population growing (May '08) 3 hr daniel 394
Local News Women (Apr '09) Mon NewsFan13 2,905
Poll What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10) May 20 Horrific 378
Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09) May 12 Cdoxie 15
News The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14) May 10 then thaw Floods ... 2
The Geek Group May 10 Redrider87 1
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) May 9 Wyoming Bob 1,174
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,063 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC