New daycare will pair senior citizens with children
Imagine a place where senior citizens and toddlers can spend time together, bonding and honing healthy relationship skills along the way. Northpointe Christian Schools has partnered with Vista Springs Senior Living Community in Grand Rapids to offer a learning-based care center that pairs senior citizens with children.
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|4 hr
|NewsFan13
|2,905
|What about Obama's wife? (Aug '10)
|Sat
|Horrific
|378
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Cdoxie
|15
|The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14)
|May 10
|then thaw Floods ...
|2
|The Geek Group
|May 10
|Redrider87
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|May 9
|Wyoming Bob
|1,174
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
