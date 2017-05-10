Navigating Fifth Third River Bank Run...

Navigating Fifth Third River Bank Run: Which roads to avoid

Tens of thousands of people will descend upon downtown Grand Rapids Saturday morning for the 40th annual Fifth Third River Bank Run. With that comes plenty of road closures and restrictions on Friday and Saturday.

