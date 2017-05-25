Nation-Now 41 mins ago 11:53 a.m.Fami...

Nation-Now 41 mins ago 11:53 a.m.Family's dog attacks, kills 3-week-old baby in Grand Rapids

A family dog attacked and killed a 3-week-old child in a home on Kalamazoo Avenue around 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017. Preliminary investigation indicates the child was left home alone with three dogs.

