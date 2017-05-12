Mothera s Day photos: what makes my mom so speciala
This Mother's Day WOTV 4 Women is featuring amazing mom's from across West Michigan! Viewers shared what makes their mom so special and what she has taught them. Check out their touching stories in the gallery below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|5 hr
|Morningwood
|2,894
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|Fri
|Cdoxie
|15
|The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14)
|May 10
|then thaw Floods ...
|2
|The Geek Group
|May 10
|Redrider87
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|May 9
|Wyoming Bob
|1,174
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|May 1
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC