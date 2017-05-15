Michigan's Drake Harris says he's moving to cornerback
The 6-foot-4, 188-pound fourth-year junior announced via Twitter on Monday that he's changing positions from receiver to cornerback. One of the most highly-touted wide receiver prospects in the class of 2014, Harris came to Michigan after a bright -- yet shortened -- high school career at Grand Rapids Christian.
