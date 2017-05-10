Mary Wangui outdistances 5K female field
The Kenyan native and resident of Lansing took to the streets of Grand Rapids for the Fifth Third River Bank Run's 5K race and ended up the winner. Wangui ran 16 minutes, 21.8 seconds, beating out local favorite Samantha Johnson for the top spot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|15 hr
|Morningwood
|2,894
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|Fri
|Cdoxie
|15
|The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14)
|May 10
|then thaw Floods ...
|2
|The Geek Group
|May 10
|Redrider87
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|May 9
|Wyoming Bob
|1,174
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|May 1
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC