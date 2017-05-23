Marshall Hotels & Resorts Opens 162-Room Grand River Hotel In Grand Rapids, MI
Marshall Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel management and services company that operates properties nationwide, today announced that the company has opened the 162-room Grand River Hotel, an Ascend Hotel Collection Member, in Grand Rapids, MI. "Grand Rapids' first Ascend Hotel Collection Member, the Grand River Hotel is designed to appeal to lifestyle explorers seeking a modern retreat in their pursuit of experiential travel," said Mike Marshall, president and CEO.
