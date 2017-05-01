March for immigrant rights fills the streets in Grand Rapids
A large protest briefly shut down some Grand Rapids streets Monday afternoon. About a thousand people took to the streets, marching three miles from Garfield Park on the city's Southeast side to Calder Plaza downtown.
