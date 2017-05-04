Man killed in double-shooting identif...

Man killed in double-shooting identified as father of 2 boys

13 hrs ago

A 23-year-old man killed in a double shooting in Grand Rapids Friday was identified as D'Andres Bullis Sr. by his girlfriend and mother of his two sons. A GoFundMe page for Bullis' family has raised $1,930 of its $15,000 goal after being set up on May 6 by Celeste Azul.

