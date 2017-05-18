Man in Stable condition after crash with semiGEORGETOWN TWP, MI...
A 19-year-old Kentwood man is in stable condition after a semi ran a red light struck his vehicle in Georgetown Township. Deputies were called to the scene at Chicago Drive and 18th Avenue around 5:50 a.m. Friday morning.
