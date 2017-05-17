Man falls asleep cooking food, suffers smoke inhalation in resulting fire
A man was hospitalized after suffering from smoke inhalation, when firefighters say he fell asleep while cooking food early Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded to the Ransom Tower apartment building in Grand Rapids, for a possible fire on the eighth floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|8 hr
|Emma
|2,897
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|May 12
|Cdoxie
|15
|The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14)
|May 10
|then thaw Floods ...
|2
|The Geek Group
|May 10
|Redrider87
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|May 9
|Wyoming Bob
|1,174
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|May 1
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC