Man charged with stabbing, seriously injuring victim in Grand Rapids
Glenn Relerford, 53, has been charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and is being held in the Kent County Jail on a $50,000 bond. Grand Rapids Police say Relerford allegedly stabbed a 49-year-old man around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8 somewhere within the 1000 block of Bates Street SE.
