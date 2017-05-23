Man accused of stealing mail, cashing altered checks: postal inspector
A man is accused of stealing personal checks from the mail then altering the checks to be payable to himself. Gregory Warren Wade is named in a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids alleging he altered and negotiated personal checks that had been stolen from residential mail boxes.
