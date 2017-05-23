Man, 23, in critical condition after ...

Man, 23, in critical condition after Grand Rapids stabbing

14 hrs ago

A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the stomach overnight on Grand Rapids' Southwest side. Police were dispatched around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 to the 1000 block of Kensington Avenue SW following report of an argument.

