Man, 23, in critical condition after Grand Rapids stabbing
A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the stomach overnight on Grand Rapids' Southwest side. Police were dispatched around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 to the 1000 block of Kensington Avenue SW following report of an argument.
