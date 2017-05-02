Kena s Fruit Market recalls bologna o...

Kena s Fruit Market recalls bologna over listeria concerns

A Grand Rapids-area grocery store is recalling about 10 pounds of ground bologna spread due to concerns about listeria. The affected product is Old Fashioned Sandwich ground bologna spread labeled "Use by 5/7/17" that was sold at Ken's Fruit Market on Plainfield Avenue NE, just north of Grand Rapids.

