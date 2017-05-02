Kena s Fruit Market recalls bologna over listeria concerns
A Grand Rapids-area grocery store is recalling about 10 pounds of ground bologna spread due to concerns about listeria. The affected product is Old Fashioned Sandwich ground bologna spread labeled "Use by 5/7/17" that was sold at Ken's Fruit Market on Plainfield Avenue NE, just north of Grand Rapids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Amphitheater
|2,889
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|Mon
|BuildTheWall
|1
|WZZM13 - Plainfield Skating Rink closes (Jul '07)
|Apr 28
|Danny
|52
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Apr 28
|a commenter
|1,172
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC