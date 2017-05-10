Kellyanne Conway On Anderson Cooper's Eye Roll: 'Possibly...
Anderson Cooper's eye roll in the midst of him grilling Kellyanne Conway during a recent interview caught the attention of many across social media. Kellyanne defended President Donald Trump decision to fire FBI Director James Comey and according to Conway, Cooper's eye roll was possibly "sexist."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|NewsFan13
|2,895
|Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09)
|Fri
|Cdoxie
|15
|The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14)
|May 10
|then thaw Floods ...
|2
|The Geek Group
|May 10
|Redrider87
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|May 9
|Wyoming Bob
|1,174
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|May 1
|BuildTheWall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC