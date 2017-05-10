Kehlani Explains Why She Walked Off S...

Kehlani Explains Why She Walked Off Stage At Her Recent Concert

11 hrs ago

On Monday night, Grammy-nominated R&B singer singer, Kehlani announced at a Grand Rapids, Michigan concert that she would not be performing. According to TMZ, she appeared dressed down on stage and tearfully explained to fans that she would could no longer perform and needed to go to the hospital.

