Kehlani Explains Why She Walked Off Stage At Her Recent Concert
On Monday night, Grammy-nominated R&B singer singer, Kehlani announced at a Grand Rapids, Michigan concert that she would not be performing. According to TMZ, she appeared dressed down on stage and tearfully explained to fans that she would could no longer perform and needed to go to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Refinery 29.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|6 hr
|T-Man
|2,893
|The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14)
|12 hr
|then thaw Floods ...
|2
|The Geek Group
|Wed
|Redrider87
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|Wyoming Bob
|1,174
|WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07)
|May 5
|Cathy
|42
|Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law
|May 1
|BuildTheWall
|1
|WZZM13 - Plainfield Skating Rink closes (Jul '07)
|Apr 28
|Danny
|52
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC