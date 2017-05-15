'I can't forget that face,' shooting ...

'I can't forget that face,' shooting victim testifies in murder case

Manuel Villarreal will never forget the face that sat across the courtroom from him Tuesday morning in Grand Rapids District Court. Villarreal, 26, was standing beside his cousin D'Andre Bullis, 23, on May 5 when he said Andy Gonzalez, 22, fired five shots toward the duo, injuring Villarreal and killing Bullis.

