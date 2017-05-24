How to avoid a dangerous online sale meet-up

Online commerce sites like Craigslist and Offer Up are a fantastic resource for those looking to buy or sell items, but they can also pose their own unique dangers. After a 25-year-old seller was shot in the leg by his would-be-buyers last week during a transaction, FOX 17 reached out to local police to see how you can avoid a similar fate.

