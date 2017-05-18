Heartwarming 45 mins ago 6:33 p.m.Paralyzed at 15 years old, college student walks at graduation
If there's one thing Garrett Bazany knows, it's perseverance -- the 22 year old beat all odds today to walk across that stage. Garrett Bazany has a lot to celebrate.
