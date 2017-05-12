Head to Harder and Warner for the per...

Head to Harder and Warner for the perfect gift for mom

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WOODTV.com

If you're still looking for a great gift for your mom, how about something that will beautify her outdoor living space? GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - We're heading into a very special weekend, where we get to say thank you to our moms! Mother's Day is Sunday, and if you're still looking for a great gift for your mom, how about something that will beautify her outdoor living space? With the promise of warmer weather, this is the perfect time of the year for giving mom a new addition to that lawn or garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sonic's GR History? (Sep '09) 1 hr Cdoxie 15
Local News Women (Apr '09) Thu T-Man 2,893
News The cold, hard facts about seven winter driving... (Nov '14) Wed then thaw Floods ... 2
The Geek Group May 10 Redrider87 1
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) May 9 Wyoming Bob 1,174
News WZZM13 - UFO sightings in West Michigan (Jun '07) May 5 Cathy 42
News Michigan lawmaker proposes bill banning Sharia Law May 1 BuildTheWall 1
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,969,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC