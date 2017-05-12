Head to Harder and Warner for the perfect gift for mom
If you're still looking for a great gift for your mom, how about something that will beautify her outdoor living space? GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - We're heading into a very special weekend, where we get to say thank you to our moms! Mother's Day is Sunday, and if you're still looking for a great gift for your mom, how about something that will beautify her outdoor living space? With the promise of warmer weather, this is the perfect time of the year for giving mom a new addition to that lawn or garden.
